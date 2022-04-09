South Laurel’s Rachel Presley recently signed a letter of intent to further her academic and basketball careers at Campbellsville University. | Photo by Britt Lawson
featured
South Laurel’s Rachel Presley signs with Campbellsville University
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING NEWS: Auditor's special examination of City of London, London Tourism Commission shows several issues from nepotism to paying vendors without written contracts
- Council members ask for resignation of City Attorney, Mayor after audit
- New businesses locating throughout Laurel; 3 construction projects underway at Exit 29
- City tourism addresses issues in audit
- City approves business annexation along KY 192; New area to take in senior residence complex development
- Kidd receives hometown welcome after 'American Idol' audition
- East Bernstadt School recognizes students on principal's list, honor roll
- Dan Hale celebrates 102nd birthday
- Little Taste of Jamaica celebrates new location
- London man dies in crash after fleeing from police
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.