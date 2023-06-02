LEXINGTON — South Laurel’s run at a fastpitch state championship came to an end during first round action of Friday’s 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Fastpitch State Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals committed seven errors while dropping a 16-0 decision to Daviess County.
Carly Mink’s squad never got on track against the Lady Panthers.
Daviess County scored two runs in the first inning while adding one more run in the second inning to take a 3-0 advantage. The Lady Panthers out the game away with five runs in the third inning, and four runs in the fourth inning to make the score, 12-0.
Daviess County out the final touches on its win with four more runs in the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Panthers finished with 11 hits.
Kenzie Williams took the loss for South Laurel, tossing five innings while allowing 12 hits, and six earned runs. She walked eight batters, and finished with three Ks.
Williams also had South Laurel’s lone hit of the game. The Lady Cardinals finished the season with a 21-13 record.
[Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect corrected KHSAA stats.]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.