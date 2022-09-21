PINEVILLE— South Laurel sending 3 golfers to the first round of state next week in Winchester Kentucky.
South Laurel did not shoot well enough as a team, they will be sending 3 golfers to the first round of State Tournament. Alyssa Siler shot a 100, Emily Cox shot a 106, and Blakely Callahan shot a 100. All punching their tickets to the state tournament. South laurel shot 444 as a team.
Wayne County won first place as a team shooting 356, and Clay County won runners-up shooting a 398.
North Laurel finished with a score of 478, and Whitley County finished at 656.
1. Anna New, Pulaski County 88
2. Reagan New, Pulaski County 94
3. Ansley Mounce, Southwestern 100
4. Alyssa Siler, South Laurel 100
5. Blakley Callahan, South Laurel 100
6. Kamryn Kooper, Somerset 102
7. Morgan Mounce, Southwestern 103
8. Taylor Goodman, Middlesboro 104
9. Emily Cox, South Laurel 106
10. (tie) Madeline Butcher, Pulaski County 107
10. (tie) Aubrie Clark, Rockcastle County 107
Listed below is the entire recap of the tournament:
10th Region Girls’ Golf Tournament
Individual Scoring
1. Kelsey Collins, Wayne County 84
2. Anna New, Pulaski County 88
3. Avery Panutolo, Clay County 89
4. Malainey Dobbs, Pulaski County 90
5. Caroline Criswell, Pulaski County 90
6. Abby Reagan, Pulaski County 92
7. Reagan New, Pulaski County 94
8. Hallie Hooker, Clay County 97
9. (tie) Ansley Mounce, Southwestern 100
9. (tie) Alyssa Siler, South Laurel 100
9. (tie) Blakley Callahan, South Laurel 100
Team Scoring
(Top two teams advance to Sub-State)
1. Wayne County 356
Kelsey Collins 84
Caroline Criswell 90
Malainey Dobbs 90
Abby Reagan 92
Harper Clark 116
2. Clay County 398
Avery Panutolo 89
Hallie Hooker 97
Kara Hensley 103
Alicia Hoskins 109
Hallie Scott 120
3. Pulaski County 407
Anna New 88
Reagan New 94
Madeline Butcher 107
Haylie Whitis 118
4. South Laurel 444
Alyssa Siler 100
Blakley Callahan 100
Emily Cox 106
Kaylee Smith 138
Sophey Smith 143
5. North Laurel 478
Amelia Anderson 111
Lilly Chestnut 111
Aubrey Monaco 119
Anna Storm 137
Carly Storm 148
6. Southwestern 487
Ansley Mounce 100
Morgan Mounce 103
Gracie Honeycutt 127
Aryanna Lamore 157
Kenna Phillips, 167
7. Bell County 583
Macie Hendrickson 128
Kenna Gambrel 140
Marlow Hacker 152
Kaelyn Miracle 163
8. Whitley County 656
Kimberly Hudson 137
McKayla Frazier 167
Emily Lynch 171
Keira Cheek 181
Individuals
Kamryn Cooper, Somerset 102
Taylor Goodman, Middlesboro 104
Aubrey Clark, Rockcastle County 107
Hannah Perry, Corbin 113
Addison Bonham, Corbin 120
Brooke Kfoury, Corbin 120
Hailie Hensley, Harlan County 135
Avery Branscum, Somerset 162
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.