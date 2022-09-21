PINEVILLE— South Laurel sending 3 golfers to the first round of state next week in Winchester Kentucky.

South Laurel did not shoot well enough as a team, they will be sending 3 golfers to the first round of State Tournament. Alyssa Siler shot a 100, Emily Cox shot a 106, and Blakely Callahan shot a 100. All punching their tickets to the state tournament. South laurel shot 444 as a team.

Wayne County won first place as a team shooting 356, and Clay County won runners-up shooting a 398.

North Laurel finished with a score of 478, and Whitley County finished at 656.

1. Anna New, Pulaski County 88

2. Reagan New, Pulaski County 94

3. Ansley Mounce, Southwestern 100

4. Alyssa Siler, South Laurel 100

5. Blakley Callahan, South Laurel 100

6. Kamryn Kooper, Somerset 102

7. Morgan Mounce, Southwestern 103

8. Taylor Goodman, Middlesboro 104

9. Emily Cox, South Laurel 106

10. (tie) Madeline Butcher, Pulaski County 107

10. (tie) Aubrie Clark, Rockcastle County 107

Listed below is the entire recap of the tournament:

10th Region Girls’ Golf Tournament

Individual Scoring 

1. Kelsey Collins, Wayne County 84

2. Anna New, Pulaski County 88

3. Avery Panutolo, Clay County 89

4. Malainey Dobbs, Pulaski County 90

5. Caroline Criswell, Pulaski County 90

6. Abby Reagan, Pulaski County 92

7. Reagan New, Pulaski County 94

8. Hallie Hooker, Clay County 97

9. (tie) Ansley Mounce, Southwestern 100

9. (tie) Alyssa Siler, South Laurel 100

9. (tie) Blakley Callahan, South Laurel 100

Team Scoring 

(Top two teams advance to Sub-State)

1. Wayne County 356

Kelsey Collins 84

Caroline Criswell 90

Malainey Dobbs 90

Abby Reagan 92

Harper Clark 116

2. Clay County 398

Avery Panutolo 89

Hallie Hooker 97

Kara Hensley 103

Alicia Hoskins 109

Hallie Scott 120

3. Pulaski County 407

Anna New 88

Reagan New 94

Madeline Butcher 107

Haylie Whitis 118

4. South Laurel 444

Alyssa Siler 100

Blakley Callahan 100

Emily Cox 106

Kaylee Smith 138

Sophey Smith 143

5. North Laurel 478

Amelia Anderson 111

Lilly Chestnut 111

Aubrey Monaco 119

Anna Storm 137

Carly Storm 148

6. Southwestern 487

Ansley Mounce 100

Morgan Mounce 103

Gracie Honeycutt 127

Aryanna Lamore 157

Kenna Phillips, 167

7. Bell County 583

Macie Hendrickson 128

Kenna Gambrel 140

Marlow Hacker 152

Kaelyn Miracle 163

8. Whitley County 656

Kimberly Hudson 137

McKayla Frazier 167

Emily Lynch 171 

Keira Cheek 181

Individuals

Kamryn Cooper, Somerset 102

Taylor Goodman, Middlesboro 104

Aubrey Clark, Rockcastle County 107

Hannah Perry, Corbin 113

Addison Bonham, Corbin 120

Brooke Kfoury, Corbin 120

Hailie Hensley, Harlan County 135

Avery Branscum, Somerset 162

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you