The South Laurel Senior League All-Stars are heading to the Senior League State Championship game after defeating Leslie County, 13-4, in the District 4 title game.
South Laurel will be back in action Sunday at South Laurel High School against Henry County in the Senior League State title game. The two teams will play at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. if a third game is necessary, it will be played on Monday with the time to be determined.
