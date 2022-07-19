LONDON — The South Laurel Senior League All-Stars are state champions after taking two games form Henry County in the Senior League State Tournament.
South Laurel won the first game, 13-0, before defeating Henry County in the second game, 13-3.
Game Two: South Laurel 13, Henry County 3
South Laurel cruised to an easy win while scoring seven runs during the final two innings to get the 10-run victory.
Steve Byrd’s squad jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings of play and never looked back.
Tyler Curry got the win on the mound.
Game One: South Laurel 13, Henry County 0
Cole Harville tossed a no-hitter and struck out 13 batters during South Laurel’s 13-0 victory.
Steve Byrd’s squad scored a run in the second inning, four runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth inning, one run in the fifth inning, and four runs in the sixth inning.
Austin Byrd led the way with three runs scored while Will Alsip, Harville, Vince Sizemore, and Jack Vaughn, each scored twice apiece. Toby Dotson, and Reece Noble each scored twice apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.