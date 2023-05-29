LEXINGTON — South Laurel will have a strong presence at this week's KHSAA State Tennis Tournament, which begins on Tuesday.
During the first round of the boys singles state tournament, Will Wagers will face off against Chris Gray from Rowan County at 8 a.m.
Wagers had a successful 13th Region Tournament with a 2-1 record and advancing to the singles semifinals before losing to regional runner-up Alex Smith (Knox Central) 6-0, 6-1.
South Laurel coach Larry Finley praised Wagers, saying, “He had a great year and is a fierce competitor who works hard and plays tennis all year long.”
Finley also expects Wagers to have a strong junior season next year.
In doubles action, Daniel Campbell and Jacob Parman are scheduled to play Nick Adams and Grayden Miller from Caldwell County at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Finley spoke highly of Campbell and Parman, saying, “They work hard every day and on weekends to perfect their game. The duo had a good year and are always willing to listen and learn.”
In the 13th Region Tournament, they had a 2-1 record before losing to Nate Hill and John Ball from Corbin in semifinal action, 6-1, 6-1. Finley expressed pride in all three student-athletes and their accomplishments.
