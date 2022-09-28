LONDON — South Laurel girls basketball is set to host the Inaugural Lisa Collins Classic this December.
Collins passed away unexpectedly this past April, and South Laurel is recognizing her with this event. At the beginning of the final game, the team will be dedicating a permanent plaque in her honor.
Collins was a special player for Laurel County High School and the University of Kentucky. Lisa won Miss Basketball in 1980, winning three KHSAA State Championships during her Laurel County career. She brought her talents to UK where she was a four-year starter and the team won the 1982 SEC Championship, something that had not been done again until this past season.
Collins led Laurel County to three consecutive girls’ Sweet Sixteen titles from 1977 to 1979. She was among the final 18 inductees into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame centennial class in 2017.
Two free throws in the final seconds of the 1977 State Tournament brought home Laurel County’s first state championship. The team won three state titles, and went 124-9.
She was named to the All-American First Team by Parade Magazine in 1980. She finished with 1,840 career points, 385 assists, and 401 rebounds. After high school, she played for the University of Kentucky where she graduated in 1984. She was inducted into the first class of the Laurel County Sports Hall of Fame in 1994.
The games will kick off at 11 a.m. December 10, at South Laurel High School. Scheduled games are listed below:
11 a.m. — Boyle County vs Pineville; 1 p.m. — Danville vs Paintsville; 3 p.m. — Mercer County vs Letcher County Central; 5 p.m. — South Laurel vs Pulaski County.
