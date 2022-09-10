South Laurel (0-3) welcomed No. 13 ranked, undefeated Madison Central Friday Night.
South Laurel got themselves on the board first, leading Madison Central 6-0. The Indians answered back quickly, and never looked back, leading 49-6 in the first half.
In the second half, it was a running clock, and the scene was no different. The Indians scored their first Touchdown three minutes into the second half, leading the Cards 56-6. The Indians got an interception but could not score. Madison Central came away with the win at 56-6.
"I am a little disappointed in our effort tonight," head coach Allen Mitchell explained. "Even though we lost our first three games, we competed in every one."
He added, "We did not do our best, all the way from the coaching staff to the players"
The Cards advance to 0-4 on the season. South Laurel will try to bounce back on the road in Rockcastle County next Friday night.
