LONDON — After winning their first game of the year against Letcher County Central, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals have struggled to get over the hump ever since, losing five straight games.
On Monday, the Lady Cardinals were able to get back to their winning ways, taking down the visiting Jackson County Lady Generals 61-53 in the 13th Region matchup.
Chris Souder’s squad put together a complete team effort in the win against Jackson County. Four different girls scored in double figures on the night, led by sophomore Emily Cox who scored 15 points. Brianna Howard and Rachel Presley each scored 12 points, while Reagan Jones added 10.
Souder said he was happy to see his team win one against a good Jackson County team, and noted the play of Cox, who added 10 rebounds to go with her 15 points.
“It was good to get back on the winning side. It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but we will take it. I’m still looking for 32 minutes of basketball,” said Souder. “We got a really good performance from Emily Cox with 15 points and 10 rebounds.”
The Lady Cardinals came out on fire to start the game with perhaps their best first-quarter performance of the year. Howard knocked down three three-pointers in the period and Cox and Jones each scored five points, as South Laurel raced out to a commanding 24-12 lead.
The Lady Cardinals’ offense went cold over the next two quarters. South Laurel made just three field goals in the second quarter and four in the third, allowing the Lady Generals to climb back into the game, as the Lady Cardinals led 45-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jackson County tried putting South Laurel on the line in the fourth to try to cut into the lead, but the Lady Cardinals connected on just enough free throws to keep the game in hand, winning 61-53.
Souder said he was disappointed in his team’s shooting on the night, especially considering they are a good shooting team.
“We need to be better at the foul line. We did a good job getting there, but we shot 17-of-30,” said Souder. “We shoot the ball too good to shoot that poorly from the foul line. It is something we can build on and be ready for the rest of the week.”
With the win, the Lady Cardinals are now 2-5 on the year. They will return to action on Friday, playing host to Williamsburg. Both South Laurel and the Lady Yellow Jackets are 0-2 in 50th District play this season. The winner of Friday’s game will secure the No. 3 seed in the 50th District Tournament and the loser will be the No. 4. Corbin and Whitley County will battle for the top seed this Thursday
South Laurel 61, Jackson County 53
South Laurel 24 10 11 16 61
Jackson County 12 11 14 16 53
South Laurel (61) — Cox 15, Howard 12, Presley 12, Jones 10, Clem 6, Miller 4, Mills 3.
Jackson County (53) — Ward 14, Shannon 13, Carl 11, Rose 8, Gilbert 6, Lakes 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.