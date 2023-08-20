RUSSELL — The Lady Cardinals (2-1) entered Saturday's match with a lot of momentum, having won their previous two games. However, they struggled to convert on many shots during the game, resulting in an 8-1 loss to Russell.
Russell dominated the first half, scoring five goals and maintaining their lead throughout the match. South Laurel's only goal came in the second half when Gracie Hoskins scored off an assist from Avery Sauer.
Reflecting on the game, South Laurel coach Lora Rison acknowledged the tough competition they faced.
"We played a tough match against a very well-organized team in Russell," she said. "We gave up two goals in the first half, and Russell scored two goals and a penalty kick in the second."
Rison also highlighted the team's missed scoring opportunities but praised their resilience.
"Despite the score, our girls never gave up and played to the final whistle, which is what you want from your team," she added. "Playing tough competition gets us out of our comfort zone, allows us to learn and grow from mistakes, and make adjustments going forward."
Looking ahead, South Laurel will have a chance to bounce back as the Lady Cardinals return home to face Lincoln County on Monday at 6 p.m.
