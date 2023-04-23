Corbin Redhounds picked up four wins this past week, recording identical 8-1 wins over both South Laurel and George Rogers Clark while defeating Barbourville, and Clay County by identical scores of 9-0.
“We came off of a four-match week last week winning 3 region matches including at rival South Laurel, defeating the Cards, 8-1, and at GRC, picking up an 8-1 victory as well,” Corbin coach Eric Maguet said. “The boys continue to work hard and are having good results on the court as we head into the last half of the season.”
Corbin 8, South Laurel 1
Singles
1. Quinn Maguet (C) def. Will Wagers (SL), 6-0, 6-1
2. Tanner Marcum (C) def. Keston Kemper (SL), 6-3, 6-2
3. Nate Hill (C) def. Daniel Campbell (SL), 8-1
4. John Ball (C) def. Jacob Parman (SL), 8-3
5. Connor Middleton (C) def. Parker Huffman (SL), 8-1
6. Sahil Patil (C) def. Luke Brown (SL), 8-0
Doubles
1. Hill/Ball (C) def. Campbell/Parman (SL), 6-0, 6-2
2. Jacob Frazier/Ben Mynatt (C) lost to Wagers/Kemper (SL), 8-2
3. Middleton/Tanner Smallwood (C) def. Andrew Hostettler/Lucas Bargo, 8-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.