CORBIN — South Laurel’s boys tennis team will be sending singles player Will Wagers, and the doubles duo of Jacob Parman and Daniel Campbell to the KHSAA Tennis State Tournament next week.

Wagers turned in a 2-1 mark, advancing to the boys singles semifinals before falling to defending 13th Region champion Alex Smith (Knox Central), 6-0, 6-1.

Parman and Campbell also finished with a 2-1 record before falling to Corbin’s Nate Hill and John Ball in semifinal action, 6-1, 6-1.

13th Region Tennis Tournament

South Laurel Boys Singles Results

Will Wagers

First Round

Received first round bye

Second Round

Defeated Sopheaktra Sin (M), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Defeated Zaid Salim (NL), 6-0, 6-0

Semifinals

Lost to Alex Smith (KC), 6-0, 6-1

Keston Kemper

First Round

Defeated Eric Simpson (BC), 6-0, 6-0

Second Round

Defeated Blake Marsee (M), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Lost to Trevor Smith (KC), 6-3, 6-2

South Laurel Boys Doubles Results

Jacob Parman/Daniel Campbell

First Round

Received first round bye

Second Round

Defeated Aly/Young (M), 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Defeated Finley/Coots (CC), 6-4, 6-0

Semifinals

Lost to Hill/Ball (C), 6-1, 6-1

Eli Buckles/Lucas Bargo

First Round

Lost to Fee/Moore (HC), 2-6, 7-5, 9-11

13th Region Tennis Tournament

South Laurel Girls Singles Results

Tinnley Bowling

First Round

Defeated Kacy Jones (W), 6-0, 6-0

Second Round

Lost to Chloe Burchett (M), 6-4, 6-4

Emma Singleton

First Round

Defeated Amelia Ledford (KC), 6-3, 6-3

Second Round

Lost to Eva Clark (NL), 6-0, 6-0

South Laurel Girls Doubles Results

Brandy Clontz/Isabella Mills

First Round

Received first round bye

Second Round

Lost to Gambrel/Allen (BC), 6-3, 6-1

Cierra Durham/Macie Finley

First Round

Defeated Maurer/Palmer (LC), 6-0, 6-1

Second Round

Lost to Gaw/Hall (HC), 6-1, 6-3

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you