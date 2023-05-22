CORBIN — South Laurel’s boys tennis team will be sending singles player Will Wagers, and the doubles duo of Jacob Parman and Daniel Campbell to the KHSAA Tennis State Tournament next week.
Wagers turned in a 2-1 mark, advancing to the boys singles semifinals before falling to defending 13th Region champion Alex Smith (Knox Central), 6-0, 6-1.
Parman and Campbell also finished with a 2-1 record before falling to Corbin’s Nate Hill and John Ball in semifinal action, 6-1, 6-1.
13th Region Tennis Tournament
South Laurel Boys Singles Results
Will Wagers
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Defeated Sopheaktra Sin (M), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Defeated Zaid Salim (NL), 6-0, 6-0
Semifinals
Lost to Alex Smith (KC), 6-0, 6-1
Keston Kemper
First Round
Defeated Eric Simpson (BC), 6-0, 6-0
Second Round
Defeated Blake Marsee (M), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Lost to Trevor Smith (KC), 6-3, 6-2
South Laurel Boys Doubles Results
Jacob Parman/Daniel Campbell
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Defeated Aly/Young (M), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Defeated Finley/Coots (CC), 6-4, 6-0
Semifinals
Lost to Hill/Ball (C), 6-1, 6-1
Eli Buckles/Lucas Bargo
First Round
Lost to Fee/Moore (HC), 2-6, 7-5, 9-11
South Laurel Girls Singles Results
Tinnley Bowling
First Round
Defeated Kacy Jones (W), 6-0, 6-0
Second Round
Lost to Chloe Burchett (M), 6-4, 6-4
Emma Singleton
First Round
Defeated Amelia Ledford (KC), 6-3, 6-3
Second Round
Lost to Eva Clark (NL), 6-0, 6-0
South Laurel Girls Doubles Results
Brandy Clontz/Isabella Mills
First Round
Received first round bye
Second Round
Lost to Gambrel/Allen (BC), 6-3, 6-1
Cierra Durham/Macie Finley
First Round
Defeated Maurer/Palmer (LC), 6-0, 6-1
Second Round
Lost to Gaw/Hall (HC), 6-1, 6-3
