WILLIAMSBURG — When Corbin and South Laurel meet, you can throw both teams’ records out the window because you know you’re going to witness one heck of a battle.
Neither team disappointed during Monday’s 50th District Boys championship game.
The Redhounds (13-7) built an early nine-point lead in the first half before seeing South Laurel (18-5) reclaim a 33-26 advantage at halftime.
But the tide turned during the game’s final five minutes with Corbin leading, 51-44.
The Cardinals turned up their defensive pressure while Tournament MVP Parker Payne took over, scoring 11 of his game-high 22 points down the stretch to lead South Laurel to a 59-55 comeback victory over the stunned Redhounds.
“It’s one of those South-Corbin games,” Davis said. “It was a battle and it was physical. Both teams played physical and it was back and forth. Fortunate that we didn’t give in and we just relied on our defense.”
“The kids did a great job of creating turnovers and we hit some big shots,” he added. “We made the big run and took the lead. We just stepped up on defense but they’re so hard to defend. Our guys buckled down and I thought Caden Jones stepped up for us. He made some big huge plus offensively and defensively.”
Davis’ squad outscored Corbin 15-4 during the final five minutes while displaying some of its best defensive play this season.
“Parker bounced back,” Davis said. “He didn’t have a good stretch in the first half. He was trying to hard. He calmed down but he came down in the defensive end and played great. They took Micah (Anders) away and we needed some buckets, and he made them. Even though they took Micah away, I thought he did a fantastic job on Llewellyn on the other end. He did a heck of a job on him.”
The win snapped the Redhounds’ 10-game win streak while the Cardinals are now 9-0 against Corbin the past three seasons. The four-point victory also gave South Laurel its third consecutive 50th District crown.
“It all goes to the kids,” Davis said. “We try to tell them not to read all the stuff (on social media before and during the season). We buckled down and worked every day. They proved to themselves they can do it. Nobody believed in us. Nobody thought we would do this. This is a special group. It really is. This bunch is fun to coach but we aren’t satisfied. We are going to enjoy this but like I said, we aren’t satisfied yet.”
The Redhounds led 19-13 after the first quarter before trailing 33-26 at halftime. Corbin surged to a 46-39 edge going into the fourth quarter before seeing the wheels fall off during the game’s final five minutes.
Caden Jones turned in one of his best efforts of the season, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Rhys England scored 10 points. Eli Giver scored three of his five points during a crucial time in the fourth quarter.
“It was a game of runs,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “Wish we could have gathered ourselves in the fourth and extended the lead. South is extremely physical. They play with two hands on you most of the game defensively. We didn’t respond well to that in stretches. That equated to forced shots or turnovers.
“Thought defensively we did pretty well,” he added. “Would have liked to see us rebound it a little more effectively. We are young and inexperienced. It showed a bit at times.”
Carter Stewart led the way for Corbin, finishing with 19 points while Hayden Llewellyn finished with 14 points. Josh Hibbitts and Brody Wells each turned in 10-point scoring efforts.
“It’s important we don’t hang our heads and sleepwalk through the rest of the week,” Pietrowski said. “We’ve got some time to heal up, tighten up some problem areas and improve as a team. We have a legitimate opportunity to represent our region at this year’s Sweet 16. We have to keep that mindset. Congrats to Jeff and their team. They have a really nice group.”
Both teams have advanced to the 13th Region Tournament and will await for the draw which is scheduled to take place Saturday at The Corbin Arena.
Members of the 50th District All-Tournament team are: Micah Steely, Williamsburg, Jamie Fuson, Whitley County, Josh Hibbitts, Corbin, Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin, Dakota Patterson, Corbin, Brayden Reed, South Laurel, Caden Jones, South Laurel, Micah Anders, South Laurel, and Parker Payne, South Laurel MVP.
50th District Boys Tournament
Finals at Williamsburg
South Laurel 59, Corbin 55
Corbin 19 7 20 9 55
South Laurel 13 20 8 18 59
Corbin (55) — Llewellyn 14, Stewart 19, Hibbitts 10, Wells 10, Patterson 2.
South Laurel (59) — Anders 4, England 10, Gover 5, Jones 14, Payne 22, Reed 4.
