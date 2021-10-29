Both Williamsburg and South Laurel had hopes of finishing regular season play with wins on Friday but it didn’t happen.
Williamsburg fell to 6-3 after dropping a 35-21 decision to Perry County Central while the Cardinals finished the season with a 1-9 mark after losing on the road to Grant County, 28-19.
Jerry Herron’s Yellow Jackets will now have a week off before playing the winner of Pineville and Harlan during second round action of the Class A playoffs on Nov. 12.
South Laurel’s season comes to an end after Jep Irwin’s squad went winless against district opponents this season.
