South Laurel hooked up in a defensive battle during Tuesday’s first round action of the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic.
The Cardinals (8-3) reeled off their season-best sixth consecutive win while defeating Hialeah, Florida, 48-29.
South Laurel entered the contest allowing only 52.9 points per game. The Cardinals continued their defensive dominance, limiting Hialeah to only 13 field goals.
Jeff Davis’ squad took an early 11-8 lead in the first quarter as Eli Gover scored seven of his 12 points.
Parker Payne, who tossed in a team-best 14 points, scored six points in the second quarter, pushing South Laurel’s lead to 21-14 at halftime.
Six points by Payne in the third quarter, combined with five points by Gover, and three points from Ashton Garland increased the Cardinals’ advantage to 35-22 entering the fourth quarter.
South Laurel secured the win by outscoring Hialeah, 13-7, during the game’s final eight minutes.
Jordan Mabe scored six of his 10 points during the fourth quarter. Garland finished with seven points while Caden Jones scored four points, and Garrison Brown had one point.
Thursday’s game
South Laurel capped off the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge Sponsored by Martin’s Peterbilt & City of London Tourism championship game on Thursday by defeating Cooper, 61-43.
The Cardinals posted a 3-0 record during tournament play, and one thing was for certain, South Laurel brought defensive pressure in each game.
During the Cardinals’ current five-game win streak, Jeff Davis’ squad is allowing only 45 points per contest.
Cooper struggled from the floor the entire game, connecting in only 14 field goals while hitting 13-of-14 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
South Laurel (7-3) took control of the game from the get-go.
The Cardinals took a 15-4 lead into the second quarter as Eli Gover scored seven of his 17 points during the quarter. Jordan Mabe (Player of the Game) added five of his team-high 18 points during the period.
Davis’ squad took a 32-17 advantage into the locker room at halftime as Gover drained two 3-pointers while Parker Payne, and Ashton Garland each hit a 3-pointer apiece.
South Laurel’s lead was cut to 44-28 entering the fourth quarter after the Cardinals connected on only 5-of-11 shot attempts from the free-throw line during the period.
Davis’ squad sealed the win by outscoring Cooper, 17-15, in the fourth quarter.
Mabe, and Caden Jones each scored six points during the period.
Garland also scored in double figures, finishing with 12 points while Jones added eight points. Payne scored four points, and Josh Steele finished with two points.
Gover, Mabe, Payne, and Jones were named to the All-Tournament team.
Wednesday’s Game
The South Laurel Cardinals are hitting stride at the right time, and are now one win away from winning the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge Sponsored by Martin’s Peterbilt & City of London Tourism championship.
South Laurel (6-3) turned in another stellar defensive effort while senior Eli Gover continues to impress, scoring a game-high 22 points to lead the Cardinals past Central on Wednesday with a 62-50 victory.
Jeff Davis’ squad has only allowed 45.5 points per game during its season-best four-game win streak.
Gover started the game with three first quarter 3-pointers, and finished with four overall. He scored 14 of his points in the first half while adding eight more in the fourth quarter. He hit all four of his free throws attempts during the game’s final eight minutes.
Jordan Mabe added 13 points in the win while Caden Jones added 12 points, and Parker Payne finished with 10 points. Josh Steele chipped in three points while Ashton Garland finished with two points.
Led by Gover’s nine points in the first quarter, the Cardinals were able to build an 18-11 lead.
Payne scored six points while Gover added five points to allow South Laurel to hold a 33-26 advantage at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets cut their deficit to 43-41 heading into the fourth quarter but were outscored 19-9 in the game’s final eight minutes as the Cardinals secured the win.
Gover scored six points in the fourth quarter while Jones added five points, and Mabe scored four points.
