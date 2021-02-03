LONDON — And just like that, South Laurel has now raised its winning percentage to .500 on the season.
After getting off to a 1-5 start, the defending 13th Region champion South Laurel Lady Cardinals evened their record at 5-5 after upending Lincoln County on Saturday with a 71-54 win.
South Laurel junior center Rachel Presley put on a show, scoring 34 points while Bree Howard added 12 points in the win. Emily Cox added nine points while Raegan Jones finished with a seven-point output.
“We finally got back to .500 tonight but wasn’t real pleased with our effort,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “Lincoln is a very young scrappy team and I felt like they were the aggressor. We are just struggling to put 32 minutes of consistent basketball together.
“We did however do a better job of getting the basketball to Rachel tonight,” he added. “She finished with 34 points, so that was a positive. Free throws also continue to be an issue shooting just 50 percent from the line. We shoot too good for that to be an issue.”
Presley scored nine points in the first quarter while Howard added four points to help their team to a 16-12 lead in the first quarter.
The Lady Patriots cut their deficit to 29-28 at halftime despite seeing Howard score five points while Presley added four points in the second quarter.
An eight-point scoring effort by Presley in the third quarter combined with two 3-pointers by Cox and a 3-pointer by Jones, allowed South Laurel’s lead to grow to 50-38 entering the fourth quarter.
Presley our the finishing touches on the win in the fourth quarter by scoring 13 points while Kylie Clem connected with a 3-pointer.
South Laurel 71, Lincoln County 54
Lincoln County 12 16 10 16 54
South Laurel 17 12 21 21 71
Lincoln County (54) — Carmicle 4, Ralston 19, Estes 2, Greer 10, Baldock 10, Ralston 4, Mullins 5.
South Laurel (71) — Presley 34, Howard 12, Jones 7, Cox 9, Clem 4, Turner 1, Miller 4.
