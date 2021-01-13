South Laurel's Anders' 3-pointer at the buzzer knocks off No. 14 Trinity

LOUISVILLE — South Laurel continues to surprise and remained unbeaten at 3-0 during the process as Micah Anders’ buzzer-bearer gave his team a 62-61 win over Louisville Trinity.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 23-13 lead and displayed a solid defensive effort while pulling out the one-point victory.
“I thought we played well,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “I think we confused them in the first half. We played well defensively and made a lot of stops. We had to play without Ashton Garland. He got hurt in the jayvee game and we had some guards step up and play a lot of minutes.
“I told our guys going up there to compete not just to play a game,” he added. “I told them if they didn’t believe we could win to stay home. You could tell they were motivated.”
The Cardinals’ lead grew to 43-23 by the time halftime rolled around but that’s when the Shamrocks began to rally.
Trinity outscored South Laurel, 16-12, during the third quarter before using a 22-4 run to take a 61-59 advantage with 14 seconds remaining.
That’s when Payne pushed the ball upcourt and hit Anders with a pass that led to a game-winning 3-pointer from the senior guard.
“Micah has really stepped up,” Davis said. “He’s a leader and he hit a big shot for us. Parker did an outstanding job getting the ball upcourt to Micah. It wasn’t exactly how we drew it up but we will take it.”
Parker Payne added 15 points in the win while Rhys England and Eli Gover each scored eight points apiece.
South Laurel 62, Trinity 61
South Laurel 23 20 12 7 62
Trinity 13 10 16 22 61
South Laurel (62) — Anders 19, Smith 5, England 8, Gover 8, Jones 5, Payne 15, Reed 2.
Trinity (61) — Franklin 7, Hodge 14, McClain 9, Stahlman 10, McMillan 15, Cox 2, Walls 2.
