South Laurel's Ayden Smith signed his letter of intent to further his academic and baseball careers at the University of the Cumberlands. Seated, from left, are Grandmother Betty Minor, Mother Caryn Minor Smith, Ayden Smith, Father Tony Smith and Brother Will Smith. Back row, from left, Uncle Kevin Minor, South Laurel Head Coach Trey Smith, and Assistant Coach Kody Baker.
South Laurel's Ayden Smith signs with University of the Cumberlands
