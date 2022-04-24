1

The South Laurel Lady Cardinals dropped an 8-1 decision to Corbin this past week. | Photo by Les Dixon

LONDON — South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams both suffered losses at the hands of defending regional champion Corbin this past week.

The Cardinals dropped a 9-0 decision while the Lady Cardinals fell, 8-1.

Boys

Corbin 9, South Laurel 0

Singles

No. 1 John Ball (C) def. Will Wagers (SL), 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 Daniel Byrley (C) def. Josh Collins (SL), 8-1

No. 3 Ben Mynatt (C) def. Keston Kemper (SL), 8-2

No. 4 Harrison Schuhmann (C) def. Jacob Parman (SL), 8-2

No. 5 Jacob Frazier (C) def. Lukas Johnson (SL), 8-6

No. 6 Tanner Marcum (C) def. Luke Brown (SL), 8-2

Doubles

No. 1 Byrley/Schuhmann (C) def. Parman/Johnson, 8-0

No. 2 Mynatt/Frazier (C) def. Tate Combs/Kemper (SL), 8-1

No. 3 Marcum/Sahil Patil (C) def. Parker Huffman/Eli Buckles (SL), 8-0

Girls

Corbin 8, South Laurel 1

Singles

No. 1 Olivia McArthur (C) def. Macie Finley (SL), 8-1

No. 2 Kaiden Walden (C) def. Tinnley Bowling (SL), 8-0

No. 3 Mary McVey (C) def. Cassie Mills (SL), 8-1

No. 4 Candace Keith (C) def. Emma Singleton (SL), 8-1

No. 5 Abby Lunsford (C) def. Brandy Clontz (SL), 8-0

No. 6 Haley Carr (C) def. Emma Bronnett (SL), 8-0

Doubles

No. 1 Allison Lundy/McArthur (C) def. Finley/Bowling (SL), 8-0

No. 2 Addison Bingham/Lacey Martin (C) lost to Mills/Clontz (SL), 8-6

No. 3 Carr/Lunsford (C) def. Ryan Allen/Brooklyn Clontz (SL), 8-5

