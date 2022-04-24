LONDON — South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams both suffered losses at the hands of defending regional champion Corbin this past week.
The Cardinals dropped a 9-0 decision while the Lady Cardinals fell, 8-1.
Boys
Corbin 9, South Laurel 0
Singles
No. 1 John Ball (C) def. Will Wagers (SL), 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 Daniel Byrley (C) def. Josh Collins (SL), 8-1
No. 3 Ben Mynatt (C) def. Keston Kemper (SL), 8-2
No. 4 Harrison Schuhmann (C) def. Jacob Parman (SL), 8-2
No. 5 Jacob Frazier (C) def. Lukas Johnson (SL), 8-6
No. 6 Tanner Marcum (C) def. Luke Brown (SL), 8-2
Doubles
No. 1 Byrley/Schuhmann (C) def. Parman/Johnson, 8-0
No. 2 Mynatt/Frazier (C) def. Tate Combs/Kemper (SL), 8-1
No. 3 Marcum/Sahil Patil (C) def. Parker Huffman/Eli Buckles (SL), 8-0
Girls
Corbin 8, South Laurel 1
Singles
No. 1 Olivia McArthur (C) def. Macie Finley (SL), 8-1
No. 2 Kaiden Walden (C) def. Tinnley Bowling (SL), 8-0
No. 3 Mary McVey (C) def. Cassie Mills (SL), 8-1
No. 4 Candace Keith (C) def. Emma Singleton (SL), 8-1
No. 5 Abby Lunsford (C) def. Brandy Clontz (SL), 8-0
No. 6 Haley Carr (C) def. Emma Bronnett (SL), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Allison Lundy/McArthur (C) def. Finley/Bowling (SL), 8-0
No. 2 Addison Bingham/Lacey Martin (C) lost to Mills/Clontz (SL), 8-6
No. 3 Carr/Lunsford (C) def. Ryan Allen/Brooklyn Clontz (SL), 8-5
