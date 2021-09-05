1

South Laurel’s Brayden Reed continued his successful season on the golf course by shooting a match-best 33 during the Cardinals’ tri-match with North Laurel and Clay County. | Photo Submitted

LONDON — South Laurel’s Brayden Reed continued his successful season on the golf course by shooting a match-best 33 during the Cardinals’ tri-match with North Laurel and Clay County.

The Tigers won the match, finishing with a 148 while North Laurel placed second with a 157 while South Laurel turned in a third-place finish with a 171.

Lucas Binder led the Jaguars with a 37 while Jack McArdle and August Storm each finished with a 39. Brady Hensley finished with a 42 while Kole Jervis shot a 45.

Jaxon Jervis placed second on South Laurel with a 41 while Parker Payne shot a 46. Joshua Steele finished with a 51.

Clay County (148)

Harley Davidson 35

Justin Begley 36

Reece Nolan 37

Brandon Crawford 40

Jaxon Hooker 45

North Laurel (157)

Lucas Binder 37

Jack McArdle 39

August Storm 39

Brady Hensley 42

Kole Jervis 45

South Laurel (171)

Brayden Reed 33

Jaxon Jervis 41

Parker Payne 46

Joshua Steele 51

