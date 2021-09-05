LONDON — South Laurel’s Brayden Reed continued his successful season on the golf course by shooting a match-best 33 during the Cardinals’ tri-match with North Laurel and Clay County.
The Tigers won the match, finishing with a 148 while North Laurel placed second with a 157 while South Laurel turned in a third-place finish with a 171.
Lucas Binder led the Jaguars with a 37 while Jack McArdle and August Storm each finished with a 39. Brady Hensley finished with a 42 while Kole Jervis shot a 45.
Jaxon Jervis placed second on South Laurel with a 41 while Parker Payne shot a 46. Joshua Steele finished with a 51.
Clay County (148)
Harley Davidson 35
Justin Begley 36
Reece Nolan 37
Brandon Crawford 40
Jaxon Hooker 45
North Laurel (157)
Lucas Binder 37
Jack McArdle 39
August Storm 39
Brady Hensley 42
Kole Jervis 45
South Laurel (171)
Brayden Reed 33
Jaxon Jervis 41
Parker Payne 46
Joshua Steele 51
