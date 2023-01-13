South Laurel senior Emily Cox continued her impressive senior campaign by scoring her 1,000th point during the Lady Cardinals’ win over Williamsburg on Friday.
Cox entered Friday's game against the Lady Yellow Jackets with 992 career points while leading South Laurel with an 18.2 scoring average (345 points), and 6.5 rebounding average this season.
She accomplished the feat, scoring 12 of her 15 points in the first quarter.
“Emily scored her career 1,000th point tonight,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “I told the team she absolutely epitomizes the way the game is supposed to be played. Emily is a true team player and has made numerous sacrifices during her career. She will absolutely do whatever her team needs. Super proud of the player she has become.”
Cox scored 281 points during her junior season, 216 points as a sophomore, 116 points as a freshman, and 34 points during her eighth-grade season.
