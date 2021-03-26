LONDON — South Laurel’s fishing team continues to impress after turning in another solid showing this past weekend.
Jaydon Jones and Lucas Campbell captured first place honors after finishing with a total of 10.3 pounds.
“Our Anglers were truly blessed with an absolutely beautiful day to be out on the water fishing,” South Laurel coach Dennis Hammonds said. “We’re grateful for everyone that we get out there. We would like to say a big, ‘Thank You,’ to all our boat Captains/Coaches and Sponsors, we couldn’t do this without y’all.”
Listed below are the results of this past weekend’s fishing tournament:
1st — Jones/Campbell-10.3
2nd — Anderson/Anderson-6.9
3rd — Smith/Alexander-6.0
4th — Singleton/Keltner-5.2
5th — McWhorter/Kilburn-2.3
6th — Buckles/McCowan-2.1
7th — Garrett/Hughes-1.8
8th — Bales/Brock-1.7
9th — Hodges/Patternoster-1.4
Editor's note: No results have yet been submitted for the North Laurel fishing team.
