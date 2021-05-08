CALVERT CITY — South Laurel’s Eli Singleton and Trent Keltner placed seventh overall during this past weekend’s 2021 KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championship.
The duo entered the final round on Saturday in second place but finished the tournament catching 10 fish totaling 23 pounds, 7 ounces. Muhlenberg County’s Lane Tooley and Camden Harris placed first with a two-day total of 30 pounds, 8 ounces while Knox Central’s Alex Gray and Dalton Fisher turned in a second-place effort totaling 26 pounds.
South Laurel’s Dylan Dixon and Peyton Buckles finished 14th, totaling 21 pounds, 8 ounces.
Corbin’s Josh Elliott and Jeffery Casey turned in a 38th place e finish (17 pounds, 7 ounces) while teammates John Brady White and Tyler Wine finished 55th (14 pounds, 13 ounces).
