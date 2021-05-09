Top picture: South Laurel’s Trent Keltner and Eli Singleton placed seventh overall during this past weekend’s 2021 KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championship. The duo entered the final round on Saturday in second place but finished the tournament catching 10 fish totaling 23 pounds, 7 ounces. | Photo Submitted

Bottom picture: South Laurel’s Peyton Buckles and Dylan Dixon finished 14th, totaling 21 pounds, 8 ounces. | Photo Submitted