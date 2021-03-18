South Laurel’s Reed Marcum recently signed a letter of intent to further his academic and baseball careers at Belmont Abbey College. Joining Reed Marcum at his signing (no particular order) were sisters Carley Marcum, and Courtney Marcum, Kevin Marcum (father), Amanda Marcum (mother), Kody Baker (assistant baseball coach at South Laurel), Trey Smith (head coach at South Laurel), and Ryan Nolan (athletic director at South Laurel).
South Laurel's Reed Marcum signs with Belmont Abbey College
