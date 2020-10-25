CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds captured their third 13th Region Boys Soccer championship during the past four years after unseating last year’s region champions, South Laurel, with a 6-0 victory.
Armando Cima’s Redhounds (11-1-1) lived up to their preseason hype by dominating their opponents this fall. Corbin finished the regular season as the state’s highest-scoring team behind a solid arsenal of players.
The Redhounds continued their scoring ways against a Cardinal (8-8) squad that held their own throughout the match before seeing Corbin put it away during the game’s final 40 minutes.
“I’m really proud of my boys, they played to the end and never quit,” South Laurel coach Joey Marcum said. “We felt like we held our own the first half but then a red card in the second (half) put us in a tough spot. That’s the first time we have played a man down in about three years. It took a while to get reorganized and adjust. Our guys pressed and tried to get back in the match but it’s hard to score against a good defense playing down a man.
“My team felt blessed to have a season and I’m proud of how hard they worked despite all the adversity,” he added. “The final match for nine seniors, most of whom have played for us six years, and they don’t like to lose. Corbin has played well all season. They don’t play like a team that only had two weeks to prepare. They play composed and are very mature. They are solid across the field and should have a strong run in the tournament.”
Cima’s squad has been on a roll the past three games, outscoring their opponents 26-0 during the process.
The six-goal win improved the Redhounds to 3-0 this season against South Laurel, which included wins of 6-0, 10-0, and 6-0, respectively.
Jose Torres stepped up when needed during Tuesday’s win, scoring four goals while Austin Wise and Deacon Brock also scored in the win.
Brock gave Corbin an early 1-0 edge after scoring on a putback off a corner kick at the 13-minute mark. Torres added a goal two minutes later that ended up giving his team a 2-0 advantage at the half.
The Redhounds began to pick up their play in the second half with Torres scoring during the 60th minute. Wise increased his team’s lead to 4-0 after scoring off a Gabe Cima free-kick. China assisted Torres’ third goal of the game at the 71st minute while Rex Norvell’s assist to Torres led to his fourth goal of the match while securing Corbin’s six-goal win during the process.
The win advances the Redhounds to the State Tournament. Corbin will host the 15th Region champion on Saturday. Game time is still to be determined.
