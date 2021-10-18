Just over three weeks ago, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals defeated the Whitley County Lady Colonels in a five-set match that put the Lady Cardinals in the conversation as one of the top two teams in the 13th Region.
Since that night, Whitley County has won six-straight sets against South Laurel, including a three-set win on Monday night in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament that ended the Lady Cardinals’ season.
In their loss to South Laurel earlier this season, the Lady Colonels won the first two sets, before the Lady Cardinals stormed back and won three in a row for the win. Whitley County Coach David Halcomb he became concerned in the third set on Monday night after the Lady Cardinals picked things up in the third set.
“I was concerned as the third set got away from us and started to have a little flashback from when we took two sets from South at their place earlier in the season, only to drop three straight,” said Halcomb. “I’m just really proud of this group of girls. They represent Whitley County so well and are quality individuals.”
It took Whitley County four sets to win this time around. They won the first two sets - 25-14 and 25-19, before South Laurel won the third set 25-14. The Lady Colonels finished the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth.
South Laurel Coach Jamie Clark said he was proud of his team’s effort on the night, but credited Whitley County with a great game.
“As for the game, kudos to Whitley for playing an excellent game. They had an answer for nearly everything we threw at them,” said Clark. “Heck, we would have thrown the kitchen sink, but they would have just washed the dishes in them and played on.”
With the win, the Lady Colonels will advance to take on Corbin in the finals of the 50th District Tournament, clinching a berth to the 13th Region Tournament once again.
Halcomb said he was happy to see his team win a big game and get the chance to continue their season.
“This was the first district tournament experience for most of them and so gratifying to see them perform at such a high level and get the win,” said Halcomb. “In order to win a region championship, you got to get there and this punches our ticket. We look forward to the opportunity to keep playing.”
For Clark and the Lady Cardinals, their season is over. Clark said he will miss his group of seniors that meant so much to the program.
“Seven of my girls played their last high school volleyball game tonight. Some of them started in middle school with Coach Deaton and myself as sixth graders,” said Clark. “This season alone has been one heck of a season with these girls. THis journey since middle school has been a pretty humbling experience getting to watch these girls grow year after year.”
