LONDON — Neil Warren’s South Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars were able to hold off a late rally by Corbin by recording a 3-2 victory to advance to Saturday’s 11-12-year Old Area 2 Tournament’s Winner’s Bracket Final where they will face-off against North Laurel at 7 p.m.
South Laurel’s Eli Mount turned in a solid effort on the mound, striking 12 batters while holding Corbin hitless in five innings of work.
Brady Valentine and Jackson Catching pitched in the sixth inning and secured South Laurel’s win and no-hit bid.
The game was close for the first three innings before South Laurel tallied two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Warren’s squad added another run in the top of the sixth inning to push their lead to 3-0.
South Laurel held Corbin scoreless until the sixth inning when Malachi Zachary and Caleb Cureton each drove in a run to cut their team’s deficit to 3-2.
Corbin couldn’t get any closer though as South Laurel put any hopes of a Corbin comeback to rest with a strikeout to end the game.
Zach Thomas led South Laurel with two hits while Isaac Alsip had a hit and an RBI, and Brody Garland also finished with a hit.
