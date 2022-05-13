South Laurel’s Braydon Hodges and Trey Patternaster earned a state tournament bid by placing fifth overall during the Region 3 Bass Fishing Tournament, finishing with a total of 13 pounds and 10 ounces. The team of Landon Alexander and Cole Smith placed 21st (10 pounds, six ounces) while Wade Brock and Clay Bales (22nd, nine pounds, 10 ounces), Aaron Kilburn and Henry McWhorter (25th, nine pounds, one ounce), and Jaydon Jones and Lucas Campbell (48th, two pounds, nine ounces) followed. | Photos Submitted
South’s Hodges and Patternaster heading to state
