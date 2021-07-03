HAZARD — South Laurel’s season came to an end after falling to Hazard-Perry, 15-9, during third-round action of Saturday’s 9-10-year old All-Star Tournament.
South Laurel won its first game of the day by defeating a Knox County, 17-6, but couldn’t rally to knock off Hazard-Perry, falling by six runs.
Saturday’s Games
Game Two
Hazard-Perry 15, South Laurel 9
South Laurel hung tough with Hazard-Perry throughout the contest but a seven-run third inning led to Todd Purvis’s squad losing, 15-9.
South Laurel trailed 2-1 after two innings of play while seeing Hazard-Perry extend its lead to 9-3 after the third inning. Both teams scored four runs apiece in the fourth inning and two runs apiece in the fifth inning.
Forrest Taulbee finished with a hit and two runs scored in the loss while Tanner Purvis, Ryder Dewees, Malakai French, Cruz Lee, Easton Cox, Cole Knuckles, and Izayah Patterson Each scored once apiece.
Game One
South Laurel 17, Knox County 6
South Laurel scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back during its 17-6 rout of Knox County.
Todd Purvis’s squad scored two runs in the second inning before putting the game away with six runs in both the third and fourth innings.
Tanner Purvis led South Laurel with four runs scored while Izayah Patterson scored three times. Kole Worthington, Hudon Lewis, and Cole Knuckles each scored two times apiece while Ryder Dewees, Eli Lawson, and Easton Cox each scored one time apiece in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.