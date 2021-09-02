SOMERSET — The Southwestern High School boys soccer team took only two shots during the entire 40 minutes of the first half on Thursday against North Laurel.
However, in the 49th minute of the match, the Warriors scored three goals in a span of only three minutes en route to their 3-0 victory over the visiting Jaguars at the Plains.
Eleven minutes into the second half, Southwestern junior Caleb Lewis passed off to senior Hayden Shadoan – who drilled the ball off the Jag senior keeper Henry Chappell. Shadoan's rocket caromed of the North keeper's hands and into the top left corner of the net.
One minute later, Warriors, senior Ryan Vu hit a nice free kick from 22 yards out that gave freshman Dante Cabalero a shot just outside the keeper's box.
Then in the 52nd minute, Shadoan passed off to senior Mohammed Abd, who threaded the needle to send a high kick to the corner of the goal over the Chappell's outstretched hands.
Warriors' head coach Sean McBride, who has been at the Southwestern boys soccer helm for 12 years, must have said something right in his halftime pep talk. After all, the Warriors got off 11 shots and three scores in the second half compared to only a pair of attempts in the opening half.
In the final 40 minutes of the match, the Warriors got shot attempts by Shadoan (5), Lewis, Caleb Perrin, and Cabalero. Southwestern's only two shot attempts in the first half were by Shadoan and Levi Harris.
North Laurel had five attempts in the opening half by Seth Miller (2), Jackson McCowan, Brayden Cassidy, and Zachary Crouch. However, the Jags only got off two attempts in the second half by Noah Steely and Cassidy.
