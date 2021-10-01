SOMERSET - What was billed as a battle between two Class 5A state top-10 ranked teams, was all Southwestern Warriors with a decisive 32-7 win over the formerly unbeaten North Laurel Jaguars on Friday at the Reservation. The #7 Warriors flexed their defensive muscles to block a North field goal, force a safety and recover a fumble – all in the opening half – in their first district win of the year.
Southwestern held North Laurel to only 109 yards on the ground, while the homestanding Warriors stacked up a whopping 328 rushing yards. Also, North Laurel came up empty on every offensive possession before they finally scored with 5:31 left in the game.
On the Jags' first possession of the contest, Southwestern senior John Poe got his hands on the ball to block a Collin Mills' 30-yard field goal attempt with 6:38 left in the opening quarter. The Warriors' first offensive possession ended with a successful 31-yard field goal made by junior kicker Caleb Moore.
On their pursuing possession, the Jaguars went 3-and-out and were pushed back 31 yards to force a punt from the shadow of their our goal post. After getting the ball back with a short field, Southwestern scored at the end of the first quarter on a 43-yard touchdown pass play from sophomore quarterback Collin Burton to junior receiver Maison Hibbard.
The Jags following possession ended when sophomore quarterback Tucker Warren was tackled in his own end zone for a safety – putting the Warriors up 11-0.
Southwestern couldn't convert on their next offensive possession. However, Warrior senior Ezra Major recovered a North Laurel fumble at their own nine-yard line. Then, the Warriors drove the ball 91 yards on their next offensive series to go up 18-0. A Tanner Wright 12-yard run and a Christian Walden 55-yard run set up Wright for his 33-yard touchdown run with 4:56 left in the opening half.
North Laurel gave the ball back on a loss of downs after their offense stalled near midfield. A Collin Burton 19-yard run and a 14-yard run by Dylan Bland got the ball into the red zone with less than a minute left in the first half. Burton hit Bland for a 20-yard touchdown pass to put Southwestern up 25-0 at halftime.
Southwestern covered 60 yards on eight plays on their first offensive possession of the second half to go up 32-0 after Conner Crisp scored on a five-yard TD run.
With 5:31 left in the game, North Laurel finally got on the scoreboard when Warren hit senior back Gavin Hurst for a 10-yard touchdown pass play to put score at 32-7 in favor of Southwestern.
For Southwestern, Giddeon Brainard rushed for 97 yards, Collin Burton ran for 73 yards, Tanner Wright rushed for 57 yards and Christian Walden ran for 49 yards. Wright and Connor Crisp had one rushing touchdown each.
Maison Hibbard caught two passes for 63 yards and scored a TD. Dylan Bland had a TD reception as well. Warrior QB Collin Burton completed 6-of-7 passes for 128 yard with two touchdown strikes. Kicker Caleb Moore kicked a 31-yard field goal and nailed three extra-point attempts
For North Laurel, Tucker Warren completed 13-of-23 passes for 106 yards and a TD. Warren also led the Jags with 63 rushing yards. Jayce Hacker rushed for 52 yards. Gavin Hurst caught seven passes for 75 yards with a touchdown.
Southwestern (5-1, 1-0) will host Whitley County next Friday, while North Laurel (5-1, 0-1) will host Pulaski County next Friday.
