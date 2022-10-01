It was a big game feel from the start.
North Laurel held on strong throughout the contest, but couldn’t hang on in the fourth quarter, falling 27-13.
The Jaguars kicked off and Southwestern took advantage and struck first, getting the Warriors on the board, 7-0
North Laurel's offense couldn’t hold up to the wall that Southwestern held up on defense, forcing the Jags to punt.
Southwestern threw a huge pass to bring the Warriors into the Redzone. They attempted three passes to try and score, but the final throw was intercepted by North Laurel.
Tucker Warren ran for 29 yards to bring a first down for the Jaguars, but penalties set the Jaguars back at 1st and 26, which resulted in North Laurel punting.
But the defensive line was not giving anything up, bringing the Warriors to a 4th and 24 position which forced a punt.
Treyshawn Holmes Evans got the Jaguars on the board just before halftime, which brought up a score of 7-7 to start the third quarter.
The Warriors struck first in the second half with a huge 29-yard run to give the Warriors a 14-7 lead.
But in North Laurel's first possession of the second half, Keaton Bowling ran for 30 yards to bring the Jaguars into the redzone which led to Tucker Warren running it into the endzone. The Jaguars decided to go for a 2-point conversion but failed. The Warriors led 14-13.
Maddox Mini brought another run to the house, giving the Warriors a clutch score but also failed a 2-point conversion. The Warriors then led 20-13.
The Warriors' Christian Walden padded their lead with a touchdown with only four minutes left in the game. Southwestern took home the win 27-13.
