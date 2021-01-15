Raegan Jones and Emily Cox

South Laurel’s Raegan Jones and Emily Cox gets set to apply defensive pressure on Southwestern’s Alexa Smiddy. 

 LES DIXON

LONDON — Southwestern flipped the script on South Laurel during Friday’s matchup.

The Lady Cardinals are usually the team that is filling the net up with 3-pointers, but this time around, the Lady Warriors were the team dropping bombs from beyond the perimeter.

Southwestern knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first quarter alone before finishing with 15 for the game during their 66-46 rout of South Laurel.

Kinsley Molden hit six 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 18 points while Alexa Smiddy finished with 17 points while knocking down three 3-pointers. Makayla Noritis followed with four 3-pointers and 12 points. 

“We just got beat by a better team tonight,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “This has just been tough. This was the first time I’ve seen my kids in 10 days, so this was a tough team to play under these circumstances. We just need to work and get better each day. I really like my team and we just need to take it one game at a time. 

“We knew this was a gonna be a work in progress, so we will just come ready to play tomorrow,” he added. “I have great kids with great attitudes, we just ran into a better team tonight.”

South Laurel never got on track offensively, falling behind 25-12 in the first quarter before trailing 38-24 at halftime. The Lady Warriors were able to put the game away with a 20-13 run in the third quarter.

Bree Howard led the Lady Cardinals with 17 points while Raegan Jones followed with points. 

