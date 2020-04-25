London, KY (40741)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.