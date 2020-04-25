Six teams, Boys — Corbin (2009), Knox Central (2017) and Barbourville (2006); Girls — South Laurel (2020), North Laurel (2019) and North Laurel (2020), have punched their tickets to the Final Four in the Boys and Girls March Madness 13th Region Realignment Tournaments with two more teams joining them today.
Listed below are the remaining five teams in both the boys and girls tournaments. The big question is, who will be coming out on top?
Boys
Seeds remaining
No. 2 Knox Central (2017)
No. 3 South Laurel (2016)
No. 9 Corbin (2009)
No. 22 Williamsburg (2015)
No. 29 Barbourville (2006)
Girls
Seeds remaining
No. 1 South Laurel (2020)
No. 3 Harlan County (2018)
No. 5 North Laurel (2020)
No. 6 Clay County (2011)
No. 10 North Laurel (2019)
Boys
Elite Eight
Game 28: No. 3 South Laurel (2016) vs. No. 22 Williamsburg (2015)
The two 50th District teams finally met head to head with the last spot of the Final Four on the line.
The Yellow Jackets came into the matchup as underdogs and had already picked up two impressive wins but in the end, lack of depth played a huge factor in South Laurel’s 64-52 win.
Jared Grubb led the way for the Cardinals, scoring 23 points while Andrew Griffith added 15 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Taylor, who was double-teamed the entire game, managed to add 11 points and 13 rebounds while Ryan Anders scored eight points and finished with six boards.
Skyler Griffith’s 24 points paced the way for Williamsburg while Corey Shelton added four 3-pointers and 20 points. Andrew Griffith and Fred Massey each finished with four points apiece.
South Laurel enjoyed an 18-12 lead at the end of the first quarter after seeing Grubb and Anders score four points apiece while Skyler Griffith’s eight points in the second quarter pulled the Yellow Jackets to within three points (32-29) of South Laurel’s lead at halftime.
Two 3-pointers by Shelton and a layup by Massey at the end of the third quarter tied the game at 48 apiece heading into the fourth quarter before seeing Taylor score seven points during the final eight minutes to allow the Cardinals to outscore Williamsburg, 16-4, to get the win.
Girls
Elite Eight
Game 28: No. 3 Harlan County (2018) vs. No. 6 Clay County (2011)
The duo of Blair Green (27 points) and Kaylea Gross (23 points) continued to show Harlan County is going to be a tough out.
They combined to score 50 points during the Lady Black Bears’ 77-63 win over Clay County while earning the final spot in the Final Four.
Alisha Mitchell and Whitney Belle Jackson did all they could to help the Lady Tigers remain in the game but Harlan County was just too much.
Mitchell connected on three 3-pointers, scoring 21 points, and Jackson finished with a double-double, scoring 20 points while finishing with nine boards.
Harlan County built a 20-11 lead in the first quarter behind Green’s eight points while Gross added nine points and four rebounds in the second quarter as the Lady Black Bears’ advantage grew to 41-28 at halftime.
Clay County cut its deficit to 54-44 entering the fourth quarter but Harlan County outscored the Lady Tigers, 23-19, during the final eight minutes to get the 14-point victory.
