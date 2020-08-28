FRANKFORT — After an exhausting 3 ½ hour meeting, the Kentucky Board of Education punted the proverbial football back to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control on Friday.
The BOE unanimously voted to send a letter urging the KHSAA to consider “additional consideration of alternative options for high-contact sports.” It would include additional guidance, looking at what other states are doing and responding to the board’s concerns.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett and Kentucky Health Director Dr. Steven Stack both spoke to the board at length. Stack’s health concerns seemed to strike a chord with the board.
Last week the KHSAA Board of Control had voted 16-2 to allow the fall sports season to start on Sept. 7 for some sports and Sept. 11 for high school football. Practices have been ongoing since Monday.
Gov. Andy Beshear voiced his displeasure with the decision on the day it was announced. He said he wouldn’t overrule but said it wasn’t a good or wise decision in his estimation.
As of now, or at least until the Board of Control schedules an emergency meeting and alters its ruling, it’s still game on in Kentucky. Of course, that could change. Ohio, one of the border states, began playing high school football games Friday night with limited attendance.
Several superintendents said the conflicting message of not starting in-person classes until Sept. 28 but allowing sports to start sooner was unsettling with school boards and with some community members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.