CORBIN— The Corbin Redhounds are Still undefeated, and are heading to the Class 4a State Championship game after a last second win over Franklin County.
Kade Elam turned in an impressive effort this evening. Throwing 4 touchdown passes, and one rushing touchdown.
Corbin got momentum very early. Scoring on the opening drive of the game and they did it with power. Kade Elam took to the Skies with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Carter Stewart to bring a 7-0 with just over 8 minutes left in the first quarter.
Franklin county answered fast though, with Gilead Galloway running in a 1 yarder to tie the game 7-7 with 2:42 left to play in the first quarter.
Both teams were going head to head the entire game, and Corbin was not giving up. Elam connected with Eli Pietrowski for a 26 yard touchdown pass to give the Hounds a quick 14-7 lead with 1:18 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Franklin County responded with a Touchdown of their own, after a 20 yard run into the endzone to tie the game up at 14.
That did not last long though, after Elam Connected with Brody Wells for a 50 yard touchdown to give the Hounds a 21-14 advantage over the Flyers with just over 5 minutes remaining in the half.
The Flyers were not going to accept that though, they once again tied the game up with 11 seconds left in the half, after a 4 yard run into the endzone.
After some halftime adjustments, both teams came out hot once again in the second half. The game was evened up, so both teams had to fight all the way to the final horn.
In the Redhounds opening drive of the second half, they came oh, so close, but could not get the 6 points, but the Hounds' did manage to score a field goal, to regain a 24-21 lead.
Franklin County did manage to pull in their first lead of the game, as the Flyers connected a 31 yard touchdown pass to give Franklin County a 24-21 lead.
Corbin did not take long to regain the lead though.
Elam Connected with a 34 yard touchdown pass to Cameron Combs, to gain a 31-28 lead over the Flyers.
This is where Corbin began to break loose, Corbins offense did begin to stall a bit, but Jacob Bakers field goal brought the lead to a close 34-28.
The Flyers managed to ger another touchdown, to give them a 1 point advantage at 35-34 over the Redhounds with just 4 minutes left to play in the game.
Elam come in clutch with his fourth touchdown pass of the game, to give the redhounds a 42-35 with 2:29 left to play in the game after a 2 point conversion.
Brody Wells comes in clutch at the last second with a pick 6 to give the Hounds' a two touchdown 49-35 lead with 2 minutes left in the contest.
The Redhounds will be headed to Kroger field for the first time since 2018, to face Boyle County, The game is set to Kickoff at 8:00.
