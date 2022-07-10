CORBIN — After numerous rainouts, the wait is over.
The North Laurel 12-year-old All-Stars will be heading to state after defeating Hazard-Perry, 9-1, during the District 4 Tournament championship game.
North Laurel waited out a four-day rainout to knock off Hazard-Perry by eight runs.
Cooper Parman and Matthew Powenski connected with home runs during the win as Parman and Kip Allen dominated on the mound to secure the victory for North Laurel.
Parman tossed four innings, allowing no hits and runs while striking out nine batters. Allen pitched two innings, surrendering three hits, and one earned run while striking out four batters.
“It’s good to get a win and be able to get to state — something North hasn’t done in a while. It felt good to get this win after they beat us last year,” North Laurel coach Jason Parman said. “We’ve got a good group of boys that have played a lot of baseball this year, so they’ve been in these spots hundreds of times. They know how to take care of business. We didn’t give up a lot of runs. We've got a good pitching staff, and we’ve got quite a few boys that can put the bat on the ball. I feel good going into state.”
Both teams scored a run apiece in the first inning before North Laurel added three runs in the second inning and never looked back.
Jason Parman’s squad added a run in the third inning before putting the game away with three runs in the fifth inning, and one run in the sixth inning.
Allen turned in a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate, driving in a run while scoring twice. Parman had two hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Nathan Miller finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Powenski collected two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Jackson asher collected one hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Marshall Mastin finished with an RBI, and one run scored.
