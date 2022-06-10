South Laurel's Gracie Hoskins placed first in the 400 Meter Dash at the Middle School State Track and Field Meet in Louisville last week with a time of 58.88. She qualified for four events and ran in three events while also turning in identical ninth place efforts in the 100 Meter Dash and the 200 Meter Dash. She also participated in this past week's High School State Track and Field Meet. Hoskins is pictured winning the 400 Meter Dash at the State Middle School Track and Field Meet in Louisville along with coach Carrie Kirby. 

