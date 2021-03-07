Elijah Jervis’s North Laurel Middle School 6th Grade Jaguars won the sixth grade state title on Sunday by defeating North Oldham, 46-31. The 15-point win marked the third time in five years North Laurel has won the sixth grade championship. Members of the team are (no particular order: Cam Anderson, Brayden Hampton, Jude McWhorter, Cooper Elza, Joe Smith, Asher Edwards, Lucas Cupp, Carson Goins, Jayden Duncan, Brodon Hacker, Sawyer Miller, and Evan Zarate. Coaches are head coach Elijah Jervis, assistant coach Jack Caudill, assistant coach Roy Rawlings, assistant coach Ken Sizemore and manager Timmy Caldwell.