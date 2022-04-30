The North Laurel Middle School Lady Jaguar Fastpitch Team won the Middle School State Tournament Saturday in Frankfort, defeating Carroll County (8-0), Fleming Neon (4-0), and Rockcastle County twice (4-2, and 3-2).

Members of the team (in no particular order): Grae Gilliam, Aubrey McCowan, Emma Carl, Reagan Issac, Bailee Howard, Jaelyn Turner, Bella Brown, Reeselynn Garland, Tessa Monhollen, Bella Finley, Lily Joyner, and Brindalyn Fawbush. Head coach Kailin Yantz, assistant coach Shane Brewer, and Tara Monhollen.