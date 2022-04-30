The North Laurel Middle School Lady Jaguar Fastpitch Team won the Middle School State Tournament Saturday in Frankfort, defeating Carroll County (8-0), Fleming Neon (4-0), and Rockcastle County twice (4-2, and 3-2).
STATE CHAMPS: North Laurel Middle School Lady Jaguars capture Middle School Fastpitch State Championship
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
