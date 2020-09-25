State Tournament run ends

The South Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars season came to an end after falling to North Oldham (10-0), and Letcher County (5-3). | Photo by Les Dixon 

 BRENNAN

The South Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars season came to an end after falling to North Oldham (10-0), and Letcher County (5-3). 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you