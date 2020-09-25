The South Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars season came to an end after falling to North Oldham (10-0), and Letcher County (5-3).
State Tournament run ends
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Clyde Hensley Payne passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- NLHS football player killed in Saturday night four-wheeler accident; Brother recuperating at UK hospital
- Teen dies in four wheeler crash Saturday
- Benges remembered for their faith
- City tourism commissioners hear complaints on park campground policies
- BREAKING NEWS: State Rep. Robert Goforth indicted by Laurel grand jury
- BACK ON TRACK: North Laurel evens record with blowout win over Perry Central
- Dr. Adam Franson joins CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Orthopedics in London
- Deeds recorded Sept. 3-11, 2020
- Ky. Supreme Court considers Beshear’s COVID orders
- Corbin files lawsuit against London over annexation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.