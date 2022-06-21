HAZARD — North Laurel’s eight-year-old All-Stars fought back from a 10-3 deficit to knock off the South Laurel eight-year-old All-Stars, 16-15, on Tuesday.
North Laurel pounded out 28 hits in the win, outscoring South Laurel 13-5 during the final four innings.
South Laurel built a 4-3 advantage after the first inning of play, and led 10-3, entering the third inning. North Laurel rallied and scored seven runs in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 10 apiece. North Laurel added five runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 15-10 advantage before seeing South Laurel score three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Both teams scored a run apiece in the fifth inning while North Laurel limited South Laurel
To only one run in the bottom of the sixth inning to record the win.
Titans Cupp came up huge for North Laurel, going 4-for-4 with a home run and four runs scored. Tyler Oliver turned in a 4-for-4 effort while finishing with two runs scored. Weston Reid finished with three hits and three runs scored while Luke Robinson and Lucas McQueen each had three hits and two runs scored apiece. Carter House finished with three hits and one run scored while Jacob Kuehne and Nate a Valentine each and two hits, and one run scored apiece. Connor Bales finished with two hits while Jaxton Larkey, and Kaleb Dalton each had a hit apiece.
Kole Worthington led South Laurel with a 3-for-4 effort while hitting a home run and scoring twice. Jaxon Brown was 3-for-5 with three runs scored while Maverick ParksEaston Cox, and Izayah Patterson each had two hits and two runs scored apiece. Cooper Harris had two hits, a whole run and one run scored while Case Wagers, and Sawyer Stewart each finished with two hits apiece. Dawson Jones had a hit.
