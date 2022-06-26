CORBIN — The South Laurel 12-year-old All-Stars kept their state tournament hopes alive by rallying to defeat Jackson County, 8-4, on Sunday.
South Laurel fell behind 2-0 in the first inning, and trailed until the fourth inning when they exploded for six runs. Jackson County answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut its deficit to 6-3 before seeing South Laurel add two insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning the seal the win.
Brady Valentine got the win for South Laurel, tossing five and one/third of an inning, allowing six hits, and two earned runs while striking out seven batters. Quinn Strunk pitched two/thirds of a scoreless inning while striking out a batter.
Strunk finished with three hits, and three RBI at the plate while scoring once. Kenton Ellis collected two hits, and drove in a run while scoring twice. Memphis Hensley finished with two hits, and one run scored. Maddox Warren had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Luka Jackson had a hit and a run scored. Braycen Middleton finished with a hit, and an RBI while Valentine scored a run.
