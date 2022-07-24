PERU, ILLINOIS — The beat goes on for the South Laurel Senior League All-Stars.
Steve Byrd’s squad improved to 2-0 in pool play of the Central Region Tournament by rolling past previously unbeaten New Haven (Indiana), 11-3 on Sunday.
South Laurel is now sitting in a good spot with its unbeaten 2-0 mark and will be back in action Monday against Grandview (Iowa), and Lasalle-Peru (Illinois).
South Laurel wasted little time jumping out on New Haven, scoring two runs in the first inning while adding three more runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead. Byrd’s squad added five more runs in the top of the fourth to make the score, 10-0, while New Haven answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Both teams added a run apiece in the sixth inning while New a haven scored a run in the seventh as Byrd’s squad cruised to an easy eight-run win.
Reece Noble led South Laurel with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored while Cole Harville had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Tyler Curry finished with a hit and two RBI while Will Alsip delivered a hit, an RBI, and scored twice. Jack Vaughn finished with two RBI, and one run scored while Vince Sizemore delivered two RBI. Isaac Alsip drove in a run and scored twice while Austin Byrd and Keaton Creech each finished a run scored apiece.
Harville received the win, allowing a hit while striking out three batters in two and one/third innings of work. Curry tossed three and two/thirds of an inning, surrendering two earned runs, and four hits while striking out two batters. Creech pitched an inning giving up a hit and a run.
