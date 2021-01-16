LONDON — Coming into the season, many questioned just how deep the North Laurel Jaguars roster would be.
The Jaguars (5-0) answered that question in fine fashion during Saturday’s 89-59 win over Estill County.
Four players scored in double figures with Ryan Davidson’s 15-point scoring effort leading the way. Brody Brock added 23 points, and six 3-pointers while Reed Sheppard had 14 points, eight rebounds, and 16 assists. Clay Sizemore managed to add 13 points while hitting three 3-pointers.
“This was a great game for us,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Estill County started five seniors with lots of experience. They are very methodical with the ball and try to slow things down. It’s great to play contrasting styles this time of year. After several cancellations, we were just happy to find an opponent.
“Brody Brock played very well filling in for injured Nate Bruner,” he added. “Brody deserves to be a starter. He is very talented and I was happy to see him have a big game. Ryan was very efficient yet again. He’s so good at finishing around the basket. I’m most proud of our guys for having 24 assists and only eight turnovers. Reed had 16 of the assists. Our guys are very unselfish and share the ball. It’s an easy game when you pass the ball to the open man.”
The outcome was never in question with North Laurel jumping out to a 28-15 advantage in the first quarter.
The Jaguars continued to cushion its lead in the second and third quarters by combining to outscore the Engineers, 51-38, to take a 79-53 advantage into the fourth quarter.
North Laurel, who now averages 96 points per game, connected on 35-of-64 shot attempts, including 11-of-30 from 3-point range. The Jaguars finished the game with 24 assists and turned the ball over only eight times. They outrebounded Estill County, 29-17.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Friday in Manchester against Clay County. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
North Laurel 89, Estill County 59
Estill County 15 22 16 6 59
North Laurel 28 27 24 10 89
Estill County (59) — Benton 5, Napier 14, Isfort 14, Click 12, Long 8, Beeler 4, Riddell 2.
North Laurel (89) — Sheppard 14, Sizemore 13, Davidson 25, Brock 23, Harris 2, Reynolds 4, Keen 2, Caudill 3, Dotson 3.
