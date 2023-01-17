LONDON — Another day, another impressive defensive effort from Jeff Davis’s South Laurel Cardinals.
The Cardinals limited their 11th opponent this season under 47 points during Tuesday’s 59-43 win over Barbourville.
The Tigers entered the game averaging 62.9 points per game but couldn’t get on track against South Laurel’s stingy defense.
The game was close until the Cardinals began to pull away in the second half but one thing was consistent throughout the contest — South Laurel’s defensive play.
After seeing the game enter the second quarter tied at 13 apiece, the Cardinals managed to take a 26-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Seven points by Eli Gover in the third quarter allowed South Laurel to outscore Barbourville, 19-10, while taking a commanding 45-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals put the finishing touches on the victory by outscoring the Tigers 14-10 during the final eight minutes.
Caden Jones turned in an impressive effort, scoring 15 points while hitting two 3-pointers. Gover followed with 14 points while Ashton Garland added 10 points. Parker Payne added nine points while Jordan Mabe (seven points) and Josh Steele (four points) followed.
KT Turner led Barbourville with a 13-point scoring effort while Travis Scott added 12 points, and Matt Warren finished with 10 points.
South Laurel will be back in action Friday at home against Corbin at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers will travel to play Lynn Camp at 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s game
Something had to give when Williamsburg traveled to face off against 50th District foe South Laurel Friday.
The Yellow Jackets entered the contest averaging 79.4 points per game while the Cardinals were allowing 51.1 points per game.
When it came down to it, South Laurel put on another defensive clinic, holding Williamsburg to a season-low 25 points during the Cardinals’ 69-25 victory.
South Laurel (12-5 overall, 1-1 vs. 50th District opponents) has now allowed 50 points or less 10 times this season while holding opponents to less than 36 points on three different occasions.
Twelve players scored for the Cardinals in the win with Ashton Garland’s 11 points leading the way. He also hit three 3-pointers. Caden Jones followed with 10 points while Parker Payne added nine points. Eli Gover finished with seven points while Jordan Mabe turned in a six-point scoring effort.
South Laurel led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter before putting the game away during the second and third quarters. The Cardinals led 39-11 at halftime, and 55-15 entering the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets (8-8, 0-3) finished with only nine field goals while hitting 7-of-12 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
Jerrod Roark led Williamsburg with 13 points while Connor Lay added five points.
