Weather Alert

...Increased Fire Danger Today... Southwest winds will be breezy today, with sustained winds between 10 and 15 mph, and gusts between 20 and 25 mph. Meanwhile, relative humidity will be low, generally in the 20 to 30 percent range. These two factors, combined with low fuel moisture, will lead to an increased fire danger today. Any fires that start could spread out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.