The South Laurel Cardinals hosted the Madison Southern Eagles on Tuesday night and came away with a big time win in the 71-52 victory.
South Laurel’s defense proved once again to be among the best in the region, especially in crunch time, limiting the Eagles to just 17 second half points. Madison Southern entered the game scoring over 63 points per game, and South Laurel held them to 11 points below their season average.
The Cardinals had a nice night on the offensive end, as well. Three different South Laurel players scored in double figures on Tuesday. Parker Payne and Brayden Reed each poured in 19 points in the win, while Eli Gover came through with 17.
The Cardinals also shot well from the field, knocking down eight three-point shots and connecting on 17-of-24 from the free throw line.
It was a back-and-forth matchup in the first quarter of the game. Gover scored seven points and Reed added six in the first period, helping South Laurel to an early 19-17 lead after one. Madison Southern tightened up on defense in the second quarter and took control of the game.
Eagles leading scorer Jay Rose was nearly unstoppable in the matchup. He powered Madison Southern to the lead in the second quarter, scoring 11 of his 33 points in the period. Rose had 22 points in the first half alone, and the Eagles held on to a 35-31 lead at the half.
The Cardinals defense rose to the occasion in the third and fourth quarters of the game. Madison Southern scored just 17 points in all of the second half. They held Rose to six points in the third and another five points in the fourth, as the other Eagles’ players struggled to find the basket.
South Laurel’s Jordan Mabe came up big in the fourth quarter. The freshman scored all six of his points in the fourth, helping the Cardinals to the 71-56 victory.
With the win, South Laurel improved to 18-6 on the season. They will take on Frederick Douglas at home on Friday, before finishing up the season with two tough games against Madison Central and Lexington Christian next week.
South Laurel 71, Madison Southern 52
South Laurel 19 12 14 26 - 71
Madison Southern 17 18 7 10 - 52
South Laurel (71) - Payne 19, reed 19, Gover 17, Rhys England 1, Jeremy Steele 3, Ashton Garland 5, Mabe 6, Caden Jones 1
Madison Southern (52) - Rose 33, Noble 3, Hudson 6, Turner 3, Fogle 6, Ersbin 1
