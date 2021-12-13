It was a great night to be a high school basketball fan in London on Monday night when the South Laurel Cardinals traveled across town to take on their rivals the North Laurel Jaguars.
Both teams were coming off of big wins entering the game.
The Cardinals spent three days defeating the likes of West Jessamine, Scott County, and Frederick Douglass on their way to winning the Toyota Classic, while North Laurel picked up a 31-point win over 13th Region foe Corbin.
On Monday, it was the Jaguars who were able to keep their momentum going, as they used a strong second half performance on their way to a 70-52 win.
Known for their high-scoring offense, the Jaguars showed they can win games on the defensive end of the floor. Despite impressive shooting from South Laurel, who knocked down 10 three-point shots on the night, North Laurel stymied the Cardinals’ offense in the third quarter, on their way to a 19-3 run that propelled them to the win late in the game.
“Our defense continues to improve. That’s a really good South Laurel team with tremendous size and good guard play. They’re going to win a lot of games,” said Valentine. “We came out with a good defensive effort. It seemed like they were driving them in from everywhere, but we were able to get some stops and they missed some open looks that they usually make.”
North Laurel started off strong out of the gate, led by star junior Reed Sheppard. Sheppard scored 12 of his game-high 31 points in the opening quarter to put the Jaguars up 19-14.
After the Jaguars went up 28-16 midway through the second quarter, the Cardinals scored eight straight points and fought back to cut the score to 28-24 on a three-pointer from Rhys England. Sheppard scored the next five points of the quarter, helping his team to the 33-24 lead at the half.
“That’s the way we’ve kind of been lately. We’ve been able to score in spurts,” said Valentine. “With Reed, he will find a way to get going and to get us going, and then we have to find a way to get stops at the same time.”
The third quarter was the turning point of the game for both teams. South Laurel’s Parker Payne hit a three-pointer to open the second half, cutting the North Laurel lead to 33-27. The Jaguars proceeded to go on a 19-3 run that finished out the third and carried over into the fourth, where the Jaguars held a 52-30 advantage.
Coach Jeff Davis said the combination of missed shots and the North Laurel defense is what contributed to the Cardinals scoring just six points in the third.
“We had opportunities to score but missed some open shots during that stretch,” said Davis. “North was able to force us to do some things that we are not comfortable with and that made it hard on us. That is why they are one of the best teams in the state.”
Adam Sizemore came up big during the 19-3 run, knocking down four three-point shots during that stretch. Sizemore finished the game with 15 points and big man Ryan Davidson added 13 as the big three, including Sheppard, led North Laurel to the win.
“To be good, we have to have that. We’ve given some guys more freedom to go make plays this year. We didn’t do a good job of that last year and limited guys too much,” said Valentine. “We have to get better for the postseason right now. We’re building for the tournament and we need those guys to step up like they did tonight.”
South Laurel sent the Jaguars to the foul line multiple times throughout the fourth quarter in hopes of getting back into the game, but North Laurel went 11-of-12 in the game’s final minutes to seal the 70-52 win.
Valentine said the win means a lot to his team, school, and community, but ultimately it was about getting ready for March, and Monday night’s game had that postseason feel.
“It was a great environment tonight. It was a tournament environment and at half time we talked about playing tournament basketball,” said Valentine. “That means we take it one possession at a time. We value the each possession. That’s what you have to do to win a district or regional championship.”
For Davis and the Cardinals, they have little time to think about the loss, as they take on Harlan County tonight. Davis said that no game on the schedule is more important than any other.
“Some people think we have a cupcake schedule. I’ll leave that up for you all to decide if our schedule is a cupcake or not, but we had little time to prep for tonight’s game and we turn around and play Harlan County tomorrow night,” said Davis. “Our kids played hard tonight. They made shots and we missed them. This is not a rivalry to me. It’s another game that gets us ready for the postseason.”
North Laurel 70, South Laurel 52
North Laurel 19 14 16 21 - 70
South Laurel 13 11 6 22 - 52
North Laurel (70) - Sheppard 31, Sizemore 15, Davidson 13, Brody Brock 7, Caden Harris 4
South Laurel (52) - Brayden Reed 13, Jordan Mabe 12, Payne 10, Eli Gover 9, Ashton Garland 3, England 3, Caden Jones 2
